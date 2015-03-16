Victoria Beckham supports Elton John in Dolce & Gabanna IVF controversy

Celebrities are speaking out in support of Sir Elton John, who publicly condemned Dolce & Gabbana Sunday about their views on fertility treatment. The fashion designers described children born through IVF, a form of conception the singer has used, as "synthetic."

Elton with his husband David and two sons Photo: Getty Images

Everyone from Victoria Beckham to Ricky Martin and Sharon Stone have come out in support of Elton, who blasted recent controversial comments made by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. "We oppose gay adoptions," the designers told Italy’s Panoramamagazine. "The only family is the traditional one. No chemical offspring and rented uterus: life has a natural flow, there are things that should not be changed."

And despite being a couple for 23 years before breaking up a decade ago, the two still believe procreation "must be an act of love." Domenico added, "You are born to a mother and a father – at least that's how it should be. I call children of chemistry, synthetic children." Stefano agreed saying, "The family is not a fad. In it there is a supernatural sense of belonging."

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana have been open about their views against gay adoption Photo: Getty Images

After reading the comments Elton took to his Instagram to share his strong views. "How dare you refer to my beautiful children as 'synthetic'," he wrote. "And shame on you for wagging your judgemental [sic] little fingers at IVF – a miracle that has allowed legions of loving people, both gay and straight, to fulfil [sic] their dreams of having children."

The father of two sons named Zachary and Elijah with husband David Furnish added, "Your archaic thinking is out of step with the times, just like your fashions. I shall never wear Dolce and Gabbana ever again. #BoycottDolceGabbana."

How dare you refer to my beautiful children as "synthetic". And shame on you for wagging your judgemental little fingers at IVF - a miracle that has allowed legions of loving people, both straight and gay, to fulfil their dream of having children. Your archaic thinking is out of step with the times, just like your fashions. I shall never wear Dolce and Gabbana ever again. #BoycottDolceGabbana A photo posted by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Mar 14, 2015 at 10:29pm PDT

Following the 67-year-old's lead, Victoria, the former Spice Girl, wrote on Twitter, "Sending love to Elton David Zachary Elijah & all the beautiful IVF babies x vb."

Ricky, who became a father to twin boys in 2008, born via a surrogate, tweeted that Dolce and Gabbana’s voices were "too powerful" to be "spreading so much hate", while Glee creator Ryan Murphy – a father of two children born via surrogate posted: "These designers' horrifying views are never in fashion. Their clothes are as ugly as their hate #BoycottDolceGabbana."

Victoria Beckham supported good pal Elton Photo: Getty Images

Even Courtney Love got in on the action writing, "I just round up all my Dolce & Gabbana items and want to burn them. I'm just beyond words and emotions. Boycott senseless bigotry! #boycottD&G."

And Sharon Stone, who has three adopted children, released a statement to E! News saying, "We must meet this type of cruelty towards children who are in need and want homes and families, with love and open homes."

Sharon Stone is the mother of three adopted children Photo: Getty Images

Amid the backlash, the designers issued a joint press statement on Sunday saying: “We believe firmly in democracy and we think freedom of expression is essential for that. We talked about our way of looking at the world, but it was not our intention to express a judgment on other people’s choices. We believe in freedom and love."

What's your take on this controversy? Will you be boycotting D&G? Tell us on our Facebook page.