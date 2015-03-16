Celebrity week in photos: Gwyneth Paltrow, Gigi Hadid, Kerry Washington

From Hong Kong and Australia to the streets of New York City, HELLO! brings you our weekly star round-up in photos. Gwyneth Paltrow helped kick off the first amFAR event in Hong Kong that raised $4 million for aids research. Also in attendance to watch Robin Thicke perform were Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell. Down Under, Charlize Theron looked cool in white for the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne.

Charlize made her way to Melbourne for the Grand Prix Photo: Getty Images

Back stateside, new mom Zoe Saldana toasted tennis star Roger Federer with Moet & Chandon for his 1,000th career win at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Justin Bieber made his way to La Quinta, California to play some tennis of his own against Kevin Hart in the 11th Annual Desert Smash. Will Ferrell hosted the event that benefits Cancer for College.

The ladies of Scandal had fun on the carpet during their PaleyFest appearance while Lea Michele and the rest of the Glee cast talked about their final season. Lea told the crowd that her final song as Rachel Berry will be “This Time” that was written by fellow castmate Darren Cris. “That was the day I fell to my knees and cried,” Lea said. “I got to say everything to everyone that I always (intended) to say but you can’t think of the words. And he wrote them.”

Lea shared her final song for Glee at Paleyfest Photo: Getty Images

In New York City, several stars spent their evenings at the theater. Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka attended the opening night of Broadway’s The Audience. Anne Hathaway also enjoyed a night out at The Public Theater’s first night of Josephine and I. Lovebirds Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale spent their time at the New Group Theater Company Gala at the Tribeca Rooftop.

Spring break was in full effect during Victoria’s Secet PINK’s pool party at the Surfcomber hotel in Miami’s South Beach that was hosted by Gigi Hadid and Rachel Hilbert. Also making history were Mae Whitman with Hannah Bronfman and fashion blogger Sincerely Jules as they posed for the largest un-retouched selfie with Aerie at the Mondrian hotel.

The fun didn’t stop there. Click the picture below for the HELLO! weekly roundup:



