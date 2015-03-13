The Obamas are always so cool and collected during their official duties that it was nice to see a different — sillier — side to them while they have been in Los Angeles. Both President Obama and his wife Michelle made appearances on the hottest talk shows this week and had a lot of fun while doing it.

The President and the First Lady showed off their light-hearted side this week Photo: Getty Images

Barack Obama appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night to partake in a fan-favorite segment "Mean Tweets." Usually the comedian has stars on his show to read the mean comments people have posted on Twitter about them, but this week, he decided to have an entirely presidential theme.

Barack Obama sat down with Jimmy Kimmel Thursday Photo: Getty Images

The politician read aloud nasty comments including, "How do you make Obama's eyes light up? Shine a flashlight in his ears." With a smile on his face, the 53-year-old had no problem poking fun at himself.

Click below to watch the entire clip:

And on daytime television, Michelle was busy showing off her dance moves (which Angela Bassett has seen firsthand) on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. As part of the First Lady's #GimmeFive social media campaign she helped create a dance to Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson's "Uptown Funk," which she performed with Ellen and the cast of So You Think You Can Dance.

Watch Michelle's awesome dance moves below:

“We’re asking folks all across the country to #GimmeFive ways their leading a healthy life," Michelle told Ellen on the pre-taped show that airs Monday. "We’ve got a lot of celebrities involved. Beyonce gave me five, and Ryan Seacrest and Nick Jonas and even the astronauts on the space shuttle; the International Space Shuttle got involved. And we’re gonna take over the Easter Egg Roll this year with a #GimmeFive dance and actually the So You Think You Can Dance All-Stars are coming to the Easter Egg Roll to teach the whole south lawn this dance.”

We had better see the President #GimmeFive!