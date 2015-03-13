Madonna has always been know for her often risqué and controversial antics, but in an interview on XM's Howard Stern Show she dished about so much more. The Rebel Heart singer touched on everything from her dating life (yes, she dated Warren Beatty and Tupac!) to making it big in New York City.

Madonna revealed all in an almost 90-minute interview Photo: Getty Images

While the 56-year-old has had many high-profile romances over the years including Sean Penn and Alex Rodriguez, but it was her story about the late rapper Tupac that was the most shocking. While the "Material Girl" singer thought her relationship was public knowledge, Howard Stern seemed surprised. "I was mad at [David Letterman] when I said the F-word a lot. I was in a weird mood that day," she told him on Wednesday. "I was dating Tupac Shakur at the time and the thing is he got me all riled up on life in general. So when I went on the show I was feeling very gangsta."

She also shared details about her relationship with artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. "When I broke up with him, he made me give [his paintings] back to him and then he painted over them black," she admitted. "It's difficult to watch people destroy themselves. We think we can fix people, but we can't. Just change yourself."

Madonna admitted to having a 'rough' relationship with Jean-Michel Basquiat Photo: Getty Images

One man who doesn't need any fixing was her ex-boyfriend Warren Beatty. "Yes, he was [an incredible lover]. I'm not going to lie," Madonna said of her ex. Even though Warren dated the likes of Brigitte Bardot, Julie Christie and Elle Macpherson, she continued, "I have confidence in my skills."

Though she never dated Michael Jackson, she had a strong connection with him. "We didn't really have a relationship about me revealing myself to him, but making fun of the crazy world we were living and working in," the mother of four stated. "We didn't talk about our childhoods...I think he felt eternally tortured. It was hard for him to look into people's eyes."

Before becoming a mega star, Madonna mentioned she had a rough start. "First I was in shock, I didn't know a soul," she said about moving to the East Coast. "I was saying hi to people on the streets like a dork." As she was being polite to people, her apartment was consistently getting robbed. "The first year I lived in New York was crazy," she explained.

The singer became a mega-star starting in the 80s Photo: Getty Images

But, when asked if she ever thought about leaving the Big Apple the singer was adamant that wasn't an option. "Have you ever been to Rochester, Michigan," she asked. "I just didn't want to go back. I can't be around basic-thinking people."