Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson grace Valentino runway as 'Zoolander' characters

Paris Fashion Week got one of the biggest surprises yet this season. No, we're not talking about another daring outfit from Kim Kardashian, but rather an appearance from iconic models Derek Zoolander and Hansel.

Photo: Getty Images

Owen Wilson and Ben Stiller, dressed as their alternate personas from their hit 2001 comedy, were in full character at the Valentino show on Tuesday. In a promotional stunt for the upcoming film Zoolander 2, the duo strutted down the runway to audience cheers and even caught the eye of Anna Wintour.

Speak no evil. See no evil. Hear no evil. Derek #Zoolander and #Hansel are back! Photo by @kevintachman backstage at @maisonvalentino. #Zoolander2 A photo posted by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on Mar 10, 2015 at 7:16am PDT



Ben Stiller did his best "blue steel" look, wearing a "Night Butterflies" suit with a hand-embroidered overcoat. Meanwhile, his on-screen rival donned a "Continent Print Pajama Suit" with a cashmere overcoat and white sneakers.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Their appearance on the catwalk began with classical music before the '80s hit "Don't You Want Me" by The Human League came on, followed by the two stars. The crowd went wild as the duo had a walk-off, a classic competition of the stars.



Ben and Owen have been filming in nearby Rome, making it an easy opportunity to get the initial word out about their film.