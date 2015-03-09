Madonna may be one of, if not the biggest pop stars of all time, but just like any mom, she still has her concerns. With her oldest daughter Lourdes Leon in college as a freshman at the University of Michigan, the Rebel Heart singer had sage advice for her and any other college student.

“Try to do everything in moderation,” she told Carson Daly during an interview that aired on NBC’s TODAY on Monday. “Try not to kill all your brain cells. And try to go to class.”

Though she dropped out of the same university to pursue her career, the 56-year-old knows a thing or two about college living. “I'm very, you know, worried,” the mother of four continued. “‘Are you OK? Are you getting enough sleep? Are you eating right?’ You know, I set up a humidifier in her room with eucalyptus oil. I was worried about the fact that she didn't have enough towels, Q-tips, you know.”

But despite the concerns, don’t expect Madge at a Wolverine game any time soon. “I'm not allowed at games,” she added. “You think my daughter wants me at a game?”

One thing Lourdes does want is her mom’s music in advance. The youngster called one of her mom's Diplo-produced tracks “fire” and kept asking for the songs. “[Lourdes] kept sending me text messages saying, ‘Mom, can you please text me the Diplo track?’” Madonna quipped. “I’m like, ‘The record’s not out yet. No, I can’t send it to you.’”

Guess her daughter will have to wait along with everyone else for March 10 when Rebel Heart comes out.

