Miley Cyrus sings with music legends Patti Smith and Debbie Harry

She may only be 22, but Miley Cyrus joined music legends Debbie Harry, Patti Smith and the Flaming Lips at Carnegie Hall to raise money for the Tibet House on Thursday night.

The sometimes provocatively dressed singer was relatively demure in a black jumpsuit with a matching black Chanel hat. She took to Instagram to post about her excitement for the event, which has been around for 25 years.

This year included several amazing performances especially by Debbie and Patti. The "Wrecking Ball" singer also made an appearance on stage during the group finale of Patti Smith's "People Have the Power."

It seems like the acclaimed musicians are just as big of fans of Miley as she is of them. The Blondie singer recently told The Daily Beast that she is in "awe" of the young singer. “I think people realize that her talent is strong and she’s unstoppable," she said. "Anything else is only gonna work for her."

Showing love for her fans as well, Miley took time to pose with one dressed as a unicorn before stopping for sushi at NYC hotspot Nobu with BFF Cheyne Thomas.



Seems Miley knows how to party in the NYC!