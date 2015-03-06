Paula Patton opens up about her 'challenging' divorce from Robin Thicke

Paula Patton has had a year filled with heartbreak and happiness and opened up for the first time about her ups and downs. During a revealing interview on Friday, the actress revealed that it's been a tough year for her personally.

Paula Patton reveals how she's doing after her divorce Photo: Getty Images

“I mean, the honest truth is it has been challenging, but it’s been a year of growth," she told Good Morning America. "But I’ve come out of it stronger and my son’s happy.”

The actress is working with designer Ellen Tracy now Photo: Getty Images

These comments come after the 39-year-old had a very public divorce from singer Robin Thicke. “I feel like everything happens for a reason," she said. "And then you have to move on and grow from there.” The couple split after almost 10 years together and having their only child, Julian .

Paula and Robin split after almost 10 years together Photo: Getty Images

“The thing is you can’t wallow in sadness or stay in bed when you have a child," she said of the 4-year-old. "And they’re so full of life and wonder. And he brings me so much joy.” She credits being grateful for helping her through the hard times. "It's easy to dwell on the negative, she added. "Usually the positive in your life outweighs that. And you have to just be thankful for what you have right now."

Robin credits her son Julian for helping her through a tough time Photo: Getty Images