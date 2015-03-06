Martha Stewart is known for her roasts, but this one involving Justin Bieber is a whole new recipe. The media mogul is set to appear on a Comedy Central special to "roast" — poke fun of — Justin in honor of his 21st birthday.

Martha Stewart will roast Justin Bieber on the Comedy Central special Photo: Getty Images

The show, which has featured celebrities like Joan Rivers, Donald Trump and James Franco, is known to get raunchy, making fans even more excited to see what mild-mannered Martha has to say.

Justin will be roasted in honor of his 21st birthday Photo: Getty Images

Along with Martha, rapper Snoop Dogg, basketball star Shaquille O'Neal and singer Ludacris will take part in the fun. Meanwhile, comedian Kevin Hart is set to host the show, which airs on March 30, saying " 'I'm going to kill him. I'm going to give him a couple rim shots he's not expecting."

Kevin Hart will act as the host of the roast Photo: Getty Images

Thought of as a big honor, the often-controversial pop star has wanted to be roasted for years. "Justin has been asking us for a few years to roast him," said Kent Alterman, Comedy Central's President of Content Development and Original Programming. "We just kept telling him to go create more source material first. We're thrilled he listened." Justin confirmed his eagerness, telling Ellen DeGeneres, "I think it’s cool just to be able to laugh at yourself."

It's considered an honor to be a roastee Photo: Getty Images

Justin certainly seems able to laugh at himself. The singer even posted a promo video poking fun of his Calvin Klein underwear shoot.