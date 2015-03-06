Hours after being spotted in the airport wearing a beanie, Kim Kardashian has revealed her new platinum blonde hair.

The reality star, with husband Kanye West in tow, covered her hair while walking through the Paris airport. The cover-up got many people talking as they could see a glimpse of Kim's new hair color.

Kim debuted her new blonde hair in Paris today Photo: Getty Images

Kim initially covered up her new 'do with a beanie Photo: Getty Images

Shortly after landing in the French capital, she stepped out of the Le Royal Monceau hotel sans hat, revealing her new dyed locks. Her glowing tresses popped against her velvet mini-dress and black coat she donned for the Balmain Fashion Show.

Kris Jenner joined Kim and Kanye for Paris Fashion Week Photo: Getty Images

Excited for her new look Kim posted to her Twitter that her inspiration was her makeup artist Joyce Bonelli and that Gregory Russell did the do.

Plstinum! Thank u @joycebonelli for being my inspiration and introducing me to @GregoryRussellHair @LorriGoddard_ pic.twitter.com/xk5xzb4ILz — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 5, 2015

The new look comes just weeks after chopping off her famously long locks. Ever the chameleon, the 34-year-old admits that Kanye prefers a lighter hue. "Kanye likes the blonde,'" she told People magazine at an event last year. But at the time, she said that she was going to "stay dark" for the time being.

Kim just revealed her new shorter hair weeks ago Photo: Getty Images

This isn't the first time the mom of one rocked lighter hair. She's experimented over the years with varying shades of brown, and tried blonde hair while pregnant with daughter North West in 2013. “After I saw [me blonde] it was definitely fun," she told People. "But, then I thought that I can just wear a wig if I really have the urge. It was so easy.”

Kim admits that Kanye prefers blonds Photo: Getty Images

Clearly not wearing a wig, Kim will have her hair on display while she is in town for Paris Fashion Week, where she and her rapper/fashion designer husband are expected at several shows including Balmain, Lanvin and Givenchy.