New mom, newlywed, and new album: Kelly Clarkson is on top of the world right now! So when one critic slammed her weight, she snapped back.

The "Stronger" singer proved that she practices what she preaches (or sings) by standing up to British TV personality Katie Hopkins, who took a jab at the American Idol alum. Katie Hopkins took to Twitter to criticize the new mom, writing, "Jesus, what happened to Kelly Clarkson? Did she eat all of her backing singers? Happily I have wide-screen. #grahamnorton."

Katie Hopkins took a jab at the new mom's weight Photo: Getty Images

The mean comment came after Kelly appeared on British TV show The Graham Norton Show in February, nearly 9 months after giving birth to daughter River Rose. And when fans came out to support Kelly, Katie defended her insensitive statement adding, "Look chubsters, Kelly Clarkson had a baby a year ago. That is no longer baby weight. That is carrot cake weight. Get over yourselves."

The singer recently showed off her baby daughter Photo: Getty Images

But it seems like Kelly will have the last word. When asked by Heat magazine about her response to the criticism, she said, "She's tweeted something nasty about me? That's because she doesn't know me. I'm awesome! It doesn't bother me. It's a free world. Say what you will."

More confident than ever, Kelly went on to say, "I've just never cared what people think. It's more if I'm happy and I'm confident and feeling good, that's always been my thing. And more so now, since having a family — I don't seek out any other acceptance."