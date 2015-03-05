It was a Seinfeld reunion with Jason Alexander, Michael Richards and Jerry Seinfeld all coming out to attend a fundraiser in Beverly Hills.

The three costars were at the Fatherhood Lunch on Wednesday to benefit the Baby Buggy nonprofit that was founded by Jerry's wife Jessica. Posing together for photos, the actors were all smiles showing their longtime bond since filming ended of the hit show in 1998 after nine seasons.

Spike Feresten, who wrote "The Soup Nazi" episode, took to Instagram showing a photo of the trio laughing writing, "It's a @SeinfeldTV reunion at #BabyBuggyFatherhood & @bobsaget nose photobomb!" Another 90's TV star, Bob Saget clearly got in on the lighthearted action.

One fan favorite missing from the event was Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who played Elaine on the show and won an Emmy, a Golden Globe and five SAG Awards for her work. But, the 60-year-old comedian commanded a large A-list crowd with guests like Jason Bateman , Dax Shepard , Gwyneth Paltrow, Kevin Hart, James Van Der Beek and Judd Apatow attending to show their support for the charity.

And there was one more reunion at the event! Michelle Trachtenberg and Seth Green who overlapped on the hit TV show Buffy The Vampire Slayer were both in attendance to help raise money to provide poor families with the needed essentials.

Started by Jessica in 2001, Baby Buggy has donated more than six million items to New York families since it was established.