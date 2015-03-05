Kristen Stewart knows exactly what she wants romantically — and when it comes to her friendships. “It’s not hard for me to figure out who I like or who my friends are,” the 24-year-old said in the new CR Fashion Book issue. “I trust my energy meter, but I’m also not afraid to let people in who might hurt me.”

Photo: Getty Images

The Still Alice star continued, “For me, the most attractive thing in a person is drive — genuine, impulse expressed for the sake of it, not for perception. I think that’s hot.”

And while she has been thrust into the spotlight since 2008 when she first appeared in the Twilight franchise, she doesn’t hide from just being. “I do not approach my life tactfully at all… I’m incredibly impulsive, and I am definitely an intense weirdo,” she mentioned. “I love living, and I love people. They trip me out, and I want to know more about them all the time.”

Photo: CR Fashion Book/Karl Lagerfeld

For the shoot, the Chanel muse was photographed by designer Karl Lagerfeld. Earlier this week, the high-end label released photos of her new campaign called “3 Girls, 3 Bags,” which also stars Vanessa Paradis and Alice Dellal.

“For me, the iconic handbag is just like the House of Chanel,” said Kristen, who posed with the 11.12 bag. “Fundamental and modern, two qualities not usually shared.”

Sounds like someone else we know!