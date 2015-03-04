Christie Brinkley on Cindy Crawford photo controversy: 'She is perfect'

Cindy Crawford made headlines a few weeks ago when an image of the 49-year-old supermodel was released that appeared to be unretouched. Though she has remained silent about the topic, another highly regarded model is coming to her defense.

Christie Brinkley, who has been a cover model for over 40 years, shared her sentiment about the picture with Dr. Oz on his Wednesday show. “I just shared a dressing room with Cindy Crawford. It was, at most, a year ago,” she explains. “She was perfect. I know she takes really good care of herself.”

The supermodel, who was on to discuss her own anti-aging secrets adds, “We’re in the dressing room, and I turned around to grab something and Cindy is stark naked stepping into something. She looked perfect. It was kind of annoying. I was very inspired and went home and did my exercises.”



“I honestly don’t know if that picture is for real,” she states. “I know there’s people that would like to believe it, but I’m telling you with my own eyes, she was perfect.”

And it seems that the image may in fact not be real. John Russo, the celebrity photographer who took the shots of Cindy for the December 2013 Marie Claire Mexico issue, released a statement to ABC News earlier this week saying that the image was “stolen or unlawfully accessed and then altered and distributed to the media.”

"It has been falsely claimed that this photograph represents an unretouched image of Cindy Crawford. This is not true," the statement continued. "It is a fraudulent altered version of my photograph. I am grateful that this fact has been brought to the public's attention and that corrections are being run in the media."

Cindy and Christie are two of the most stunningly beautiful women around. For 61-year-old Christie, age is not a number. She tells Dr. Oz, “I think that ultimately your age is determined by you attitude… it’s not how many wrinkles you have on your face. It’s the energy that you project.”

