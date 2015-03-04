Kanye West takes North out for a fun daddy and daughter day in London

Kanye West spent quality time with daughter North in London on Tuesday. The rapper, 37, was seen leaving a members-only children's play club with his adorable 21-month-old, who was decked out in an all black ensemble of leather leggings, chic Doc Martens, and a fuzzy coat.

Photo: Getty Images

According to various reports, grandma Kris Jenner also joined the fashion-forward family at the Purple Dragon in Chelsea, West London. The luxury members-only children's club has everything a celebrity kid could possibly want, including a music room, yoga classes, Mandarin nursery rhyme hour, sushi tutorials and a purple baby grand piano. Would you expect anything less for a Kardashian toddler?

Photos: Purple Dragon

Little North West seems to already have quite the decadent life. She flies private planes with mom Kim Kardashian, appeared in a Vogue magazine fashion spread, graced multiple Fashion Weeks and boasts a high-end wardrobe just about anyone would envy. Her style file includes Balmain, Givenchy, Lanvin and many more designer labels.

Photo: Getty Images



