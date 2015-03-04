It was a week of firsts for Kelly Clarkson's daughter River Rose! Not only was the 8-month-old on the cover of a magazine, but she also made an appearance at the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Kelly showed off her adorable daughter River Rose Photo: Instagram

New mom Kelly was on the show Monday to promote her new album Piece by Piece and even did a duet with the talk show host. The singer is getting back into the music scene after taking time off to start a family with husband Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly married Brandon in October 2013 Photo: Instagram

In an interview this week, the 32-year-old said, "I never thought I would be a mom, so it's very much changed my world in the most awesome way." Kelly graced the cover of People magazine along with her daughter, whom she claims is "the happiest baby on the planet."

River got her own ID badge when visiting Jimmy Fallon at the Tonight Show Photo: Instagram

And though Kelly just announced she will be going on tour, it seems the "Stronger" singer likes to keep River around when she's working. The baby can often be seen on Kelly's Instagram, spotted in the studio or backstage at appearances. Even Jimmy got excited about the baby's visit to the set and posed with the youngster.

All smiles for Jimmy Fallon and River Rose backstage Photo: Instagram

It's clear the singer certainly isn't saying goodbye to the stage, she is simply taking the time to enjoy family life with her husband, daughter and stepchildren Savannah and Seth. Kelly admits she's found "a certain level of peace I didn't know was going to come with it" and her new family life has helped heal some of the wounds caused by her own parents' divorce.

Kelly posted this picture saying she picked a special outfit for the occasion Photo: Instagram

"My best friend always said, 'You just want to create the family you never had.' I might be doing that," Kelly said. "I've accomplished a lot, but I guess the biggest success I want is that whenever I die people will say 'She was so successful as a mother, and as a wife.' That's kind of my big goal."