Michelle Williams: Balancing parenting and my career is 'exhausting'

Note to Hollywood: If you spot Michelle Williams falling asleep at your event — don't be offended. She's simply tired.

The acclaimed actress and fashionista, 34, recently opened up to ELLE UK about how managing the fine balance of motherhood and one's career often leaves her exhausted. The single mother of Matilda, 9, the child she had with the late Heath Hedger, explained that while parenting is her top priority, she often feels pulled in different directions.

The Oscar nominee admitted she often finds herself "scrambling" for time Photo: Getty Images

"I feel like I’m so good at raising a kid when I’m not working," she said in an interview for the April issue. "I don’t forget anything. I’ve got everything covered. It’s a real luxury to have a moment when I’m not scrambling. I feel like most of my life, I’m trying to do two things at once, both to the best of my abilities. So that leaves me feeling pretty exhausted."

As such, Michelle's excusable lethargy certainly hasn't gone unnoticed by her friends, who relish the opportunity to poke fun.

"I’m the person who falls asleep all the time," she admitted. "You invite me over for dinner or to a party, and there’s a whole scrapbook of pictures of me napping. I’ve even been given a nickname because of my snoring."

Michelle played Sally Bowles in Cabaret on Broadway Photo: Getty Images

Michelle recently finished a run on Broadway in Cabaret, and has a new film, Suite Français, set for release this month. When the Dawson's Creek alum does have time, she likes to spend it on more artistic aspirations or, surprisingly, catching up on her poetry reading.

"I love poetry because it’s like a shot, like an attack, like a dose. And for a person who doesn’t have very much free time, it does its work very quickly. So I read poems on my phone when I wake up in the morning," she said of her morning routine. "It opens you up for the rest of the day, and suddenly your life becomes a little more observed. And when it becomes more observed, it can’t help but start to become more beautiful."

Michelle is known her bold wardrobe and appearances at Fashion Week Photo: Getty Images

When she's not asleep, it sounds like Michelle certainly has a beautiful life!