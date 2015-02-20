Will Smith stars in this exclusive new trailer for heist drama Focus

VIEW GALLERY

Will's co-star Margot Robbie stars as Jess, who he takes under his wing



He added: "It’s never straight forward funny. It’s dead serious and they [the directors] manage to figure how the situation makes it funny, and that’s different for me.

"I’m from the American sitcom school, you don’t have to make people guess if it’s funny. So it’s a different tone of quality for me, which was fun."

Con films have always fascinated audiences, and Margot admitted that she thinks the attraction to heists stems from the idea that "there is something a little dangerous about them. Perhaps it’s our way of living vicariously through someone else."

VIEW GALLERY