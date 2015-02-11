Taylor Swift makes nice with Kanye West and Diplo at Grammy Awards

Looks like the Grammy Awards isn’t just where musicians can meet up with their friends, it also seems like it is a great place for certain people to make up with their industry peers.

Six years after the very public diss that Kanye West gave to Taylor Swift, 25, at the MTV Video Music Awards (remember he rushed the stage to proclaim that Beyoncé deserved the Best Female Video award), and six years since being back at the Grammys, it all seemed to be rosy between the two.

Inside the Staples Center, Kanye, 37, could be seen praising Taylor while crossing his hands over his chest. As wife Kim Kardashian looked on, Taylor and Kanye were having a moment reconnecting and even fist-bumped. The "1989" singer gently touched Yeezy’s arm and shared laughs with Jay Z included.

It seemed only natural that the talented artists shook off what could be known as the biggest feud of 2009. Between the two of them, they probably have a ton of mutual friends in common. In December, Jay and Beyoncé went to Taylor’s birthday party and Kim and Kanye are buds with Sam Smith — who Taylor also calls a friend.

Another more recent person to speak out against Taylor was Diplo. In November, the 36-year-old producer took some childish digs at the songstress. "Someone should make a Kickstarter to get Taylor Swift a booty," he wrote at the time.

Now, hopefully everyone can rejoice since the DJ, who accompanied Taylor’s idol Madonna to the Grammys, and the singer also made up. In an Instagram photo, Diplo is seen looking off into space while Taylor casually sips a drink. Of the momentous occasion, he wrote “Then this happened @taylorswift vs taylor spliff.”

Then this happened @taylorswift vs taylor spliff #grammys2015 A photo posted by diplo (@diplo) on Feb 9, 2015 at 12:00am PST



All is well for Taylor, but unfortunately, Beck was the victim of Kanye’s outspoken nature on Sunday. The rapper, in what at first seemed like a joke, attempted to make his way to the stage when Beck accepted his Album of the Year award. As Jay Z and Beyoncé looked on at first with a mortified expression, they soon became relieved when the rapper turned around.

Though Kanye did refrain from being “Kanye,” stopping by E!’s After Party, he shared his opinions. "I don't know what he said, all I know is if the Grammys want real artists to keep coming back, they need to stop playing with us,” he explained. “We ain't gonna play with them no more... Beck needs to respect artistry and he should have given his award to Beyoncé, and at this point, we tired of it."

Good thing Beck had no ill-feelings toward him for almost ruining his big moment. He also shared his thoughts with Us Weekly at the Universal Music Group after-party. “You can't please everybody, man,” he said. “I still love him and think he's genius. I aspire to do what he does."

Feud avoided, now how let’s hope for some collaborations in the making!