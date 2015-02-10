Natalie Portman resurrected Audrey Hepburn's ladylike style when she donned a sweet Dior dress at Monday's premiere of As We Were Dreaming in Berlin. The Oscar winner and mom, 33, opted for a midi-length silk dress with a gold and silver embellished bodice that she paired with metallic high-heeled sandals.

She kept her hair simple, sleek and chic — pulled back in a sophisticated manner that showed off her delicate earrings. It was all in all a winning throwback to 1950s old Hollywood glamour.

Natalie is no stranger to Dior, seeing as she is the Miss Dior fragrance ambassador. Most recently, fans got to see quite a bit of the actress in the luxury brand's apparel when she starred in a film short for Dior in which she played a runaway bride on the French Riviera. (Natalie always seems to get the best roles.)

It's been a busy week for the acclaimed actress, who was also at the Berlin Film Festival to showcase her new film Knight of Cups, co-starring Christian Bale. For that premiere, she stunned in a custom-made Lanvin gown by designer Alber Elbaz that had a velvet bustier and a gorgeous taffeta skirt.

Two very different looks but both were oh so right.