Channing Tatum: 'Magic Mike XXL' trailer leaves 'little left to the imagination'

Our winter just got a whole lot steamier. Warner Bros. released the Magic Mike XXL trailer on Wednesday and let’s just say — it’s magical.

Photo: Getty Images

With Ginuwine’s “Pony” playing in the background of the 90-second clip, Channing Tatum, 34, is seen making furniture with his large, oiled up biceps on display. He then moves around the shop and shows off those dance moves made famous in the first film that came out three years ago.

Now, the men and their six (possibly eight) packs are back to bring the house down one last time. Matt Bomer, Joe Manganiello, Kevin Nash and Adam Rodriguez go above and beyond for their last showdown as the Kings of Tampa. Greased up and fit as can be, the rule says we may not be able to touch, but we can certainly look.

Joining the cast in this movie is Johnny Depp’s fiancée Amber Heard as well as Michael Strahan, Jada Pinkett Smith and Elizabeth Banks. Channing stopped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show to also debut the trailer and admitted, “There is very little left to the imagination.”

Well, thank you Channing and the rest of you ridiculously toned and good-looking men for making our summer that much better.

Magic Mike XXL will hit theaters on July 1.