While Taylor Swift was back in Nashville after her Hawaiian vacation, her Instagram and Twitter accounts were hacked briefly on Tuesday. Messages were sent from her accounts telling her 50 million-plus fans to follow two specific members of infamous hacking group Lizard Squad.

Taylor Swift's hackers threatened to release nude pics that per the singer don't exist Photo: Instagram

And how exactly did the singer handle the news? She shook it off — of course! Taylor, always the good sport, laughed off the claims that the hackers would post naked pics of her unless she paid them. Reaching out to her fans on Twitter assuring them that none existed. She tweeted, "PS any hackers saying they have 'nudes'? Psssh you'd love that wouldn't you! Have fun photoshopping cause you got NOTHING."

Clever Taylor used the opportunity for some good old-fashioned promotion by giving a nod to her record-breaking tune. Showing her sense of humor, the blonde star continued, "Cause the hackers gonna hack, hack, hack, hack, hack..."

Both Taylor Swift's Twitter and Instagram accounts were hacked last week Photo: Instagram

After her accounts were locked Taylor, 25, instead took to Tumblr to warn her fans of the problem writing: "My Twitter got hacked but don't worry, Twitter is deleting the hacker tweets and locking my account until they can figure out how this happened and get me new passwords. Never a dull moment."

I'd like to acknowledge the MVP of the day, @yelyahwilliams, for being the first to text me about the hack this morning. #FriendshipGoals — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 27, 2015



Taylor is one of four people with more than 50 million followers on Twitter. The others are Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and President Barack Obama.