Who runs the world? Girls! And that is definitely true for the new Ghostbusters. It was announced that Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig have been confirmed to take the lead in the new all-female cast.

Yes, that’s right, the supernatural comedy franchise is back more than 30 years after its 1984 debut and will follow female parapsychologists — who investigate ghosts for a living.

Paul directed comedic geniuses Melissa and Kristen in 2011's Bridesmaids Photo: Getty Images

Paul Feig, the director of the remake, revealed his cast in a tweet on Tuesday night and Kristen and Melissa will be joined by Saturday Night Live comediennes Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon.

Bill Murray has said he will watch the reboot Photo: Getty Images

Here HELLO! uncovers five secrets to the exciting new reworked version of the 1984 film that featured Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson:

1) There’s no venue change. The cast is expected to start filming the remake in New York in the summer so expect some hot scenes with the backdrop of some of the Big Apple’s famous landmarks.

2) Paul has also said that the film will be set in the modern day which is a relief to special effects fans who can’t wait to see how the proton pack and spirit snagging technology will be updated. "I want the technology to be even cooler," he told Entertainment Weekly. "I want it to be really scary, and I want it to happen in our world today." No word yet on whether there will be a modern version of Slimer.

Paul Feig said he wanted the remake to be different than the original Photo: Getty Images

3) Mark your calendars! You won’t have to wait too long as the remake will be hitting theaters on July 22, 2016.

4) Here's hoping for a cameo from Bill! There had been talk of a follow-up featuring the original cast, but it was scrapped after he declined to sign on and his fellow original cast-member Harold Ramis died in 2014.

5) But he will be watching! Bill, who played Dr. Peter Venkman in the first film, told Access Hollywood, "It sounds great to me…it's a good idea, I would watch it" He was also asked who he'd love to see in the movie, "Melissa [McCarthy] would be a spectacular Ghostbuster. And Kristen Wiig is so funny – God, she's funny!"

Sounds like his suggestions were heard loud and clear.