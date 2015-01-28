Amal Clooney is back in black (legal robe, that is) to defend Armenia

Amal Clooney left her white gloves and gown in California but was back in black on Wednesday. No, she was not attending another red carpet event with husband George Clooney, but she returned to work at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France.

Photo: Getty Images

George’s wife is back in court on behalf of Armenia to appeal the ruling that Dogu Perincek’s freedom of expression was breached. In 2013, the court overturned a previous decision from 2008 that initially found the Turkish politician guilty of denying that the Armenian genocide took place during the period from 1915 to 1922.

The 36-year-old human rights lawyer, who got rave reviews for her Dior couture gown earlier this month, is clearly happy to be back at work. She even managed to crack some jokes. When a Belgian newspaper reporter asked her which designer she was wearing, Amal wittingly replied, “Ede and Ravenscroft” in reference to her legal robe.

Photo: Getty Images

This is Amal’s first big case of the year where she will argue against testimony from Turkey and other countries that do not accept that the mass killing and forced deportation was an act of genocide. Last year, just a few weeks after her Venetian wedding to the actor, she represented Greece in the country’s bid to have the Elgin Marbles returned from the British Museum. She has also represented one of three Al Jazeera journalists imprisoned in Egypt.

Photo: Getty Images

Tina Fey even used Amal's outstanding career as fodder in her and Amy Poehler's opener at the Golden Globes. The host said: "George Clooney married Amal Alamuddin this year. Amal is a human rights lawyer who worked on the Enron case; was an adviser to Kofi Annan regarding Syria; and was selected for a three-person UN commission investigating rules of war violations in the Gaza Strip. So tonight… her husband is getting a lifetime achievement award."

One thing is for sure – with all eyes on Mrs. Clooney for her fashion choices, she is certainly shedding light on more important topics such as this.