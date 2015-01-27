​Chelsea Clinton shows off her slim post-baby body in skinny jeans

It has been just four months since she gave birth, but Chelsea Clinton is back in her skinny jeans. The 34-year-old new mom looked svelte in a blue t-shirt, skinny jeans and a pair of brown cowboy boots at a volunteer event in Palm Springs, California on Sunday.

Chelsea enjoyed a day of planting trees in honor of the Clinton Foundation's Day of Action Photo: Getty Images

Chelsea, who welcomed daughter Charlotte with husband Marc Mezvinsky in September, looked casual but stylish at the event that took place at the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center.

With a smile ear to ear, she spoke to the crowd about motherhood and her charity work. "I'm a new mom," she said, "And I didn't know that I could care any more about the issues that I already care about like health and wellness until I became a mother and until I had a daughter."

Chelsea talked about how motherhood has affected her charity work at the Clinton Foundation's Day of Action Photo: Getty Images

Chelsea seems to have taken to motherhood very well and has said "I'm so happy, [Motherhood] is even better than everyone had said it would be. I now understand all the things that people say about their children. [It's] just magical."

During the volunteer day put on by The Clinton Foundation Day of Action, Chelsea got her hands dirty and planted an orchard, painted benches and fixed up other equipment. She also encouraged kids by saying on Twitter, "It's never too early to start volunteering."



We bet as soon as Charlotte is old enough, she will be right alongside her mom where she will continue being the star of the family. Even grandpa Bill Clinton couldn't help but boast about his new granddaughter. "It's really wonderful," the former president recently told Seth Meyers. "I love it. Like every other grandparent, I think my granddaughter's the greatest thing since sliced bread."