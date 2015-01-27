The Universe has a new ruler! Miss Colombia Paulina Vega, 22, was crowned Miss Universe, beating out first runner-up Miss USA Nia Sanchez and more than 80 other contestants on Sunday night.

Miss Colombia was overcome with emotion as she was crowned Miss Universe Photo: Getty Images

Paulina, of Barranquilla, Colombia, is the granddaughter of legendary tenor Gastón Vega, and was a newcomer to the competition. She also said that this would be her last as she is eager to return to her studies in business.

Naturally, this wasn’t the only shock of the night. The evening that was hosted by NBC's Natalie Morales, MSNBC's Thomas Roberts and The Real's Jeannie Mai included dramatic judging decisions, crazy outfits and of course emotional outbursts.

Some of the familiar faces who made their way to Miami to be in those judges chairs were Kristin Cavallari, Emilio Estefan, Lisa Vanderpump and Louise Roe. And keeping the crowd and pageant ladies entertained were Nick Jonas whose girlfriend Olivia Culpo is a former Miss Universe, Gavin DeGraw and Prince Royce.

If you didn’t watch the amazing three-hour pageant, then click on the photo below to view the full gallery of the best bits:

Miss Colombia Paulina Vega was congratulated by Miss USA Nia Sanchez after being crowned Photo: Getty Images