Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello make post-engagement red carpet debut

The soon to be Mr. and Mrs. Joe Manganiello made their red carpet debut as an engaged couple at the Screen Actors Guild awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. While all eyes were on the red hot couple, it was what was on Sofia Vergara’s left ring finger that had people talking — especially Reese Witherspoon.

Sofia and Joe were red hot on the red carpet Photo: Getty Images



The ladies, who star in the upcoming Hot Pursuit, met up on the carpet while chatting with E!’s Maria Menounos. As Reese — who was lovely in a white Giorgio Armani gown — was finishing up her interview, she saw Sofia waiting by the stairs and urged her to join the chat. But, before the sexy Colombian got up on the platform, she grabbed Jennifer Aniston (remember her grabbing Kate Hudson’s rear at the Golden Globes?) and patted Reese on the behind.

“I wanted to touch her bum, it looked so great in this dress,” said the Modern Family actress, looking red hot in Donna Karan Atelier. Her new BFF Reese couldn’t help but dote on her as well. “There are just so many things I want to grab on her; I need to control myself.”

The Don't Mess with Texas co-stars had a major lovefest on the carpet Photo: Getty Images



And while the two, who became super close on the set in New Orleans last year, mentioned that there is a kiss in the movie, don’t worry Joe — Sofia only has eyes for you.

The conversation quickly turned to Sofia’s jewelry. “One hand is Kay Jewelers and this is the 'love' hand,” she exclaimed as she showed her sparkly, huge engagement ring.

Maria asked Sofia about the new engagement, and she replied, “We’re very happy, very excited. I don’t believe it.”

As for when the big day will be? "We're trying to figure it out because… he's shooting and promoting Magic Mike this summer and I'm promoting my movie with Reese Witherspoon and so we're kinda busy, but we're trying to do it maybe [in the] fall, Sofia shared with Access Hollywood's Shaun Robinson. "Summer is going to be too crazy."

Don't think for a second that the beauty and her equally handsome man will keep this wedding small. "It's big. We started, like, 'It's only 20.' Yeah right! It's like now there's like pages and pages," she said.

The couple, who have been dating since May, got engaged over Christmas in Hawaii.

Rico Rodriguez approves of their upcoming marriage Photo: Getty Images



The rest of her Modern Family cast also are so thrilled for them. Rico Rodriguez who plays her son on the show approves. He told Maria, “I met him before… He had visited the set during the Halloween episode. She wanted me to meet him. He is such a good guy.”

Sarah Hyland is already thinking about their wedding gift. She also told Maria, “I’m hoping there is a [registry] so I don’t have to think of something. Write her a nice card and get her something she wants.”

Sarah Hyland, who was styled by Brad Goreski, is waiting to give them a gift Photo: Getty Images



As for Ariel Winter, she hopes babies come sooner than later for them. “I just know that I would love for them to have babies,” she explained to E!’s Ross Matthews. “Their babies are going to be so beautiful, it’s ridiculous.”

17-year-old Ariel Winter is all grown up in Zac Posen Photo: Getty Images



Lucky for Joe, everyone approves!