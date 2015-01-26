SAG Awards fashion 2015: Reese Witherspoon, Julia Roberts and more

At this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards, the red carpet was a who's who of the most stylish stars in Hollywood from Reese Witherspoon and Julia Roberts to Jennifer Aniston and Emma Stone. Reese dazzled in a white custom Armani gown and Harry Winston jewelry, while Jennifer made waves in a gold-and-black vintage Galliano with a plunging neckline. Roberts and Stone both upped their games in black menswear-inspired looks that were fresh, fashion-forward alternatives in the sea of column dresses.

Reese Witherspoon glowed in an old Hollywood-style Armani (Photo: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Julianne Moore shone in emerald Givenchy that played off her ivory skin. A pregnant Keira Knightley also looked striking in a jewel tone — a vibrant shade of purple — and her playful frock was made for her by Erdem.

