Mel B's husband Stephen Belafonte doing fine after hospital visit

Mel B and her husband Stephen Belafonte were back in the hospital on Tuesday — just one month after the former Spice Girl was hospitalized in London for an undisclosed illness.

This time, however, her husband’s visit to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles was just a precautionary one. Stephen took to social media to alert his fans that he is just fine.

He said on Twitter, “Thanks for the well wishes but I’m ok just put my back out!” Continuing with the jokes, he added, “I didn’t eat an apple today!!”

It seems the patient was feeling much better later as he shared a photo of himself cuddling up to the couple’s daughter Madison, 3. “Moments like this melt my heart from pure love!!” he captioned the post.

Moments like this makes my heart melt from pure love!! #daddyslittlegirl #theygrowuptofast

Before returning to LA, Mel and Stephen were in New York City where she visited The View last week. During the appearance, Rosie O’Donnell asked the women if they have a lot in common with their spouses. Throwing her hands up in the air, the America’s Got Talent judge was the first to chime in. She stated, “No, but I like him a lot.”

The 39-year-old also opened up about her seven year marriage to the producer. The two have formed a united front and been very vocal when denying recent stories that their marriage is ending.

In an interview with our sister publication, HELLO! UK in December, Mel even admitted, “He’s the first man I’ve ever trusted, he’s my rock and he’s the beginning and end of who I am.”