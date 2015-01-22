The moment Michelle Obama stepped out in a chic yellow Isabel Toledo ensemble for her husband's presidential inauguration in 2009, she sparked thousands of headlines and transformed a little-known designer into a sartorial superstar overnight. She also cemented her own vaunted status as a fashion icon for the ages on par with Jackie Kennedy Onassis.

Michelle has said that she "first and foremost wears what I love"

Armed with impeccable taste, 50-year-old Michelle is an unapologetic lover of clothes that range from high-end runway designers like Jason Wu to the more affordable styles from J. Crew. She loves bold prints, saturated colors and flouncy skirts, but she also knows how to let loose in cool-mom ensembles that further flaunt her fun side.

The mother of two teens has even told Harper's Bazaar, "Style helps distinguish you ... It's a great potential opportunity that people tend to leave by the wayside."

