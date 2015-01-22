Watching The Voice soon won't be the only way for fans to see Gwen Stefani. The accomplished singer just announced her first solo concert in 6 years.

The No Doubt singer is giving some time back to her solo career

© Getty Images

Gwen, channeling old Hollywood glamour in a polished grey suit and her signature red lips, shared on Tuesday that she will briefly leave behind No Doubt to headline her first concert at Los Angeles' Orpheum Theatre on February 7.

Gwen has an upcoming solo album coming out © Getty Images

So far, only the L.A. performance has been confirmed, as part of Gwen's partnership with Mastercard's Priceless Surprises campaign, which was co-founded by Justin Timberlake.

"[Performing] never gets old," she told NBC's TODAY. "It always is exciting, and it's always surprising to me that anyone's interested or that I get to do all this fun stuff. I feel so grateful."

Gwen married British rocker Gavin Rossdale in 2002 © Getty Images

Gwen, however, admitted that she's a wee bit dusty when it comes to her own classics. "I've just started listening to all my old songs again and I'm learning them all." she said. "I don't remember any of the lyrics!"

Though there are no signs of the fashion designer slowing down, Gwen still puts her marriage to Gavin Rossdale, 49, and her three kids: Kingston,8, Zuma, 6, and Apollo, 10 months, first.

"We both want to be married, and we both want to be good parents," Gwen said. "I feel really proud of what we've done together."