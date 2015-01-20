When Anne Hathaway was just 4 years old in 1986, the New Kids on the Block came on to the scene with their first album. On Tuesday, Anne got to relive her childhood and watch Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan and Jonathan Knight, Joey McIntyre and Danny Wood perform on Live with Kelly and Michael.

Anne's new movie Song One comes out on January 23

The Song One actress, now 32, was also a guest to discuss her new movie. In the video she posted to Facebook, she pans to Michael Strahan grooving, then turns the camera back on herself and Kelly Ripa dancing and singing to the guys.

She captioned the treat, “I always have a great time at LIVE with Kelly and Michael BUT throw in New Kids On The Block and a killer audience? My favorite show yet!!! #SongOne”

NKOTB were on the show as the house band for the morning. Since reuniting in 2008, the group has toured extensively. Earlier in the morning on Good Morning America, they also shared that they will be hitting the road again this summer.

Joey, Danny, Donnie, Jonathan and Jordan posed before their press conference at Madison Square Garden

This time, they will be joined by TLC and Nelly for “The Main Event” tour. TLC’s Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins were also on hand for the big news that Donnie called the “event of the year.”

We bet Anne will be front row when the tour kicks off in Las Vegas on May 1.