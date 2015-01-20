A week after Johnny Depp played the part of proud fiancé as Amber Heard accepted an award at the Art of Elysium Gala, the role reversed at Monday’s premiere of Mortdecai.

Amber, 28, was beaming ear to ear while she made her way down the red carpet at Empire Leicester Square in London. She and Johnny were also all laughs. Engaged since mid-January 2014, they have been recently faced with rumors of trouble in their relationship. From the looks of it, however, the joke is on everybody else.

Posing for photographers, they were in their own world cracking each other up. The 51-year-old and his younger bride-to-be even dressed alike in similar suit ensembles.

While Johnny wore his signature colored frames and highlighted locks, Amber’s glam was done to perfection. The actress, who will be in town filming a new movie, revved up her style with big curls that were pinned back and neutral makeup. Also sparkling in the light was her engagement ring.

So far the couple, who met while filming The Rum Diary in 2011, have been mum on wedding plans. One thing is for sure though, Johnny will let Amber take the lead on figuring out their big day. "I think that I would be better at making women's shoes than I would be at wedding planning, I can't plan anything," the 21 Jump Street alum has said. "I'm really bad at that stuff."

For now, the two are busy filming new projects. After promoting this new film that also stars Gwyneth Paltrow and Olivia Munn, he will leave Amber in London and head to Australia.

Mortdecai opens nationwide January 23.