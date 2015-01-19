It was announced earlier this week that Gigi Hadid has been named the newest face of Maybelline New York. The Malibu native joins an elite roster including Christy Turlington, Adriana Lima, Jourdan Dunn and many others.

Gigi's Maybelline campaign will debut in October

Her mom, former model and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Foster, tweeted out the news saying, “Proud Mommy.”

"Being a Maybelline spokesperson means more than anyone can imagine; it doesn’t seem real!" Gigi tells HELLO! "I remember being young, seeing the commercials and singing along to the Maybelline jingle, imagining myself on that screen. Now, here I am, dreams really do come true."

This, however, isn’t the green-blue eyed beauty’s first campaign. Her career began at 14 when Guess co-founder Paul Marciano booked her for the brand. The now 19-year-old has also worked with Tom Ford, Sports Illustrated, and has a spot in the notorious 2015 Pirelli calendar.

