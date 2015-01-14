Zooey Deschanel is going to be a mom! Her rep confirms to HELLO! that the New Girl star is expecting her first child with boyfriend Jacob Pechenik this summer.

“Jacob and I are over the moon,” Zooey shared with People. “We are so excited to meet our little one.”

The HelloGiggles co-founder, 34, has been dating her producer boyfriend since mid-2014.

First time mom Zooey will have big sister Emily to rely on for any pregnancy questions. The Bones star has a 3-year-old son Henry and is also expecting her second child with husband David Hornsby.

Bring on the shared cravings!