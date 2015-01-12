Jenna Dewan-Tatum and Channing Tatum battle on the dance floor at Golden Globes afterparty

It’s been eight years since Jenna Dewan-Tatum and Channing Tatum starred in the original Step Up movie, but the married couple most definitely still have their moves.

After hitting the Golden Globes, the two made their way to the Weinstein and Netflix bash

The Magic Mike star and his wife of five years were two of the first people to hit the dance floor at the Weinstein and Netflix party on Sunday night. Jenna held up her Carolina Herrera dress and boogied with her man to the sounds of DJ M.O.S.

The two danced the night away at the FIJI water-sponsored bash to songs that included Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ "Uptown Funk", Michael Jackson’s "Don’t Stop ‘til You Get Enough" and Taylor Swift’s "Shake It Off" (she was also there with BFFs Selena Gomez and Lorde). The Foxcatcher star was even seen dipping his wife. After their dance-off, Channing resumed his duty as train carrier making sure Jenna's dress didn't drag.

Check out their moves below:

Don’t think Channing and Jenna saved their moves for a night out. They have a song and dance routine every morning with their 17-month-old daughter Everly. "Dance battles do sort of happen, to be honest," Channing told Redbook. "When we wake up in the morning, we put on music, and while Everly’s eating, we dance and it just starts to get stupid."

We only can hope another Step Up alum Ryan Guzman and his Boy Next Door co-star and former Flygirl Jennifer Lopez joined in the action as well as another pro-dancer, Derek Hough.

These two could give the Tatums a run for their money

Others at the Marie Claire-sponsored affair included Kate Hudson, Cara Delevingne, Jake Gyllenhaal with sister Maggie and a pregnant Keira Knightley.