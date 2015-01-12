Jennifer Lopez's best Golden Globes accessory: co-star Ryan Guzman

Jennifer Lopez always knows how to make a statement. Stunning in a Zuhair Murad gown with its plunging neck and slit, the singer's best accessory may have been her Boy Next Door co-star Ryan Guzman. The two have been making the rounds promoting their new thriller and reunited on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday.

Jennifer went with one of her favorite designers — Zuhair Murad

While talking to Ryan Seacrest, the American Idol judge pulled Ryan Guzman into the interview. When the E! host asked Ryan about his feisty co-star, he said, "She's got a lot of love to give."

Selfie...  @ryanaguzman #TheBoyNextDoor #January23 #GoldenGlobes A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 11, 2015 at 5:47pm PST

It was apparent that the two grew very fond of each other while filming and share a mutual adoration. They also became quite close in more ways than one. In the film, out on January 23, they share an extremely intimate scene.

"That scene is actually a very important scene. Besides the fact that it's a sex scene, it's the moment that they share together and it's the only real, real moment they share together in the whole film so you had to be believable, impactful, passionate, all those things so that you believe that the rest of this movie happened," she told Access Hollywood. "And I really feel like we accomplished that."

surreal experience!! #GoldenGlobes #TheBoyNextDoor A photo posted by Ryan Guzman (@ryanaguzman) on Jan 11, 2015 at 5:23pm PST

And how did Ryan feel about doing the scene with the superstar? "Let me ask you. If you got naked in front of Jennifer Lopez and a bunch of other guys, would you get nervous?" he said. "Exactly! What they do is they give you a little sock, you throw it on yourself and you say, alright do your scene. My heart was pounding."

We are certain Ryan has now become Hollywood's newest heartthrob!