It might have been grey and dark in Los Angeles, but the celebrities sure were bright. At this year's Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, Hollywood's latest and greatest wore a distinct rainbow of loud, bright colors.





Naomi Watts accessorized with a sophisticated snake necklace

It was a big night for A-listers, who opted for more bold hues such as canary yellow and lipstick red. Naomi Watts stunned in a form-fitting yellow Gucci number, while TV actresses such as Lena Dunham, Julianna Margulies and Allison Williams all wore notice-me crimson shades.

Meanwhile, old Hollywood style made its way to the red carpet with newly-married Amal Clooney donning chic white gloves, Amy Adams echoing retro glamour in a romantic blue Versace gown and many had hairstyles side-swept, pulled back into a bun or twist.

Jessica Chastain holds her own in an icy blue gown

There were also a few fashion-forward surprises. Singer Lorde went for an effortlessly chic menswear look by designer Narciso Rodriguez. Melissa McCarthy wore a collared white shirt and pregnant Keira Knightley chose a custom Chanel dress that had a frilly collar and whimsical bird print.

Helen Mirren wowed in a bejeweled long-sleeve gown

Out of the showstoppers, fans and TV hosts couldn't lay enough compliments to two stunners of the evening: Jennifer Lopez showed off a bit of leg in a revealing, caped Zuhair Murad gown and Dame Helen Mirren wore a regal red form-fitting dress.

So who wore it best? That's up to you. Take a look at all the fashion of the night:



