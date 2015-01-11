Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and more celebs hit up Golden Globes parties

Don’t assume that the stars save the partying to the night of the Golden Globes. The week leading up to Sunday’s main event also has some much-buzzed about parties.

From Audi’s pre-Globes party, two W Magazine soirees and the AFI luncheon on Friday to the BAFTA tea party and two major charity events on Saturday, Hollywood’s darlings came out to toast each other and themselves all while most likely being asked, "Who are you wearing," more often than not.

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber made a date night out of Audi’s bash at Cecconi’s while Cara Delevingne stole the show at Thursday’s W Magazine and Dom Perignon kickoff fest. Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie returned from Rome to join her husband Brad Pitt for the AFI luncheon at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills on Friday afternoon. Later that night, Miley Cyrus joined W’s editor-in-chief Stefano Tonchi for the mag’s Shooting Stars exhibit.

Cara was also at it again on Friday turning heads at the BAFTA party where Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas was also in attendance. Then on Saturday, she went to the Art of Elysium's Heaven Gala with pal Kelly Osbourne. A-list couple Johnny Depp and fiancée AmberHeard were not shy of showing PDA at the charity event.

Meanwhile in Beverly Hills, Sean Penn threw his annual Help Haiti Home Gala at the Montage hotel. Reese Witherspoon, Salma Hayek and Sean's love Charlize Theron had a fun night watching Chris Martin and the Red Hot Chili Peppers perform.