Jennifer Love Hewitt, 35, and husband Brian Hallisay’s family is growing. The actress’ rep confirms to HELLO! that she is pregnant.

“Jennifer and Brian are thrilled to be expecting their second child later this year,” her rep said.

JLH is one child shy of a party of five

The two, who met while filming NBC's Love Bites, reconnected when they both starred in Lifetime’s The Client List. They began dating in 2012 and married in a simple, no frills wedding just a few days before welcoming their first daughter Autumn James in November 2013.

Little Autumn, who is now 13-months-old, is a combination of her parents. “She’s a hybrid [of us],” Jennifer told People in April. “She looks like Brian from the nose up, and when she smiles, she looks like me! It’s so cute.”

Jennifer and Brian reconnected on The Client List

Let’s hope for round two Brian is just as prepared. Jennifer credits the Revenge star with being her support system during Autumn’s birth. “The labor was crazy. It was fantastic, but I just couldn’t wrap my head around the fact that that was happening, she added. “[Brian] was the best during labor… I was really proud of him.”

Congrats to the couple.