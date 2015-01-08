Ever so sporty Pippa Middleton is always on the go — and this time, she's doing it for charity. The famous sister of Kate Middleton stars in a new photo promoting the British Heart Foundation's London to Brighton Bike Ride.

Pippa is an ambassador for the British Heart Foundation



Pippa, 31, will join fellow Brits in the athletic event that is slated for June 21. The ride will help raise money to support the foundation's research for heart disease. It's a cause that means a lot to the writer and socialite.

"I was shocked to learn that nearly three times more women die from coronary heart disease than breast cancer," she said earlier this year. "I'm passionate about raising awareness amongst women of this killer disease, and I look forward to working with the BHF to highlight to women the risks of heart disease and importantly, how they can reduce them."

Pippa displaying her enthusiasm for sports at the Invictus Games



This past June, Pippa raised over £15,000 (roughly $22,650) for the BHF when she participated in Race Across America — an endurance cycle ride which covered 12 states in seven days.

Pippa has long had a love of sports: she's often spotted at tennis events, runs races, and even penned a "Sport and Social" column for the UK's Telegraph.

No doubt her athleticism comes in handy when running after her nephew, little Prince George.