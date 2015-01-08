What a week it has been for Stephen Fry. First, The Hobbit star, 57, confirmed his engagement to boyfriend Elliot Spencer, 27, on Tuesday. Then, just one day later, Elliot made headlines again when he received a seven day driving ban for speeding.

The couple were en route to Hay on Wye in Wales back in May where Stephen was due to perform. Elliott was driving a loaned Aston Martin and hit a speed of 101 mph in a 70 mph zone to get him there on time.

According to court records, the now engaged pair were running late due to traffic, and the accomplished actor "persuaded" his boyfriend to "put his foot down."

The couple were photographed together in March



Appearing at Cwmbran Magistrates' Court in South Wales on Wednesday morning, Elliott pleaded guilty, accepted his ban and was then fined a total of £205 (roughly $310).

"No other drivers were inconvenienced and he eventually did make it by a matter of a few minutes, in time for the festival," Elliot's barister Mark Wyeth QC said. "Mr. Fry assumes all responsibility because it was his decision that made Spencer put his foot down."

The actor plays for the crowd at a recent red carpet appearance for The Hobbit



Earlier this week, Stephen announced his engagement on Twitter posting, "It looks as though a certain cat is out of a certain bag," to his 8 million followers. "I'm very very happy of course but had hoped for a private wedding. Fat chance!"