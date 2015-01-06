January Jones might play a frosty housewife in Mad Men, but in reality, the actress exudes nothing but warmth. January marked her 37th birthday on Monday with a sweet, happy Instagram post in which she hoped for "more laughter and love" in the coming year.

A photo posted by January Jones (@januaryjones) on Jan 1, 2015 at 10:29am PST



"Another year wiser, laugh lines deeper, but only because I'm blessed by so much," she posted, alongside a close-up shot of her megawatt smile.

January also seems to have asked the birthday gods for a pony, but was gifted a cow instead. She, however, was a good sport about it.

I asked for a pony but I'm not one to look a gift cow in the mouth. #moo Et bilde publisert av January Jones (@januaryjones) Jan. 1, 2015 at 11:32 PST



The blonde beauty certainly has a lot to celebrate this year. She wrapped up her last season of the critically acclaimed Mad Men and is now slated to star in the upcoming FOX series The Last Man on Earth with SNL alum Will Forte. Amidst her busy career, January is also mom to 3-year-old son Xander.

In a fashion-forward look at the Hammer Museum 12th Annual Gala in October

The South Dakota native began posting to Instagram last year and has quickly amassed nearly 150,00 followers thanks in part to the star's clever updates and adorable photos.

Unlike plenty of Hollywood A-listers who simply post red carpet or sultry magazine shots, January manages to show her goofy, personable side with photos of her in pajamas, making funny faces and even dressing up as a puffy Christmas tree.

Hashtag Christmas tree. A photo posted by January Jones (@januaryjones) on Oct 10, 2014 at 9:37pm PDT

F*dge, I meant to post THIS one! Sorry guys! #andgals A photo posted by January Jones (@januaryjones) on Nov 11, 2014 at 5:25pm PST



We're a fan.