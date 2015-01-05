Mel B and Stephen Belafonte’s 2015 is off to a cheery start. Over the weekend, the couple looked happier than ever as they posed for a selfie while driving around Los Angeles.

Mel and Stephen wed in 2007 in Las Vegas then had a bigger ceremony a year later in Egypt



Mel tweeted to her fans, “Driving round LA with my baby @Stephenthinks1 happy Sunday fun day everyone.”

Driving round LA with my baby @Stephenthinks1 happy sunday fun day everyone pic.twitter.com/n3d9oR8zMS — Melanie Brown (@OfficialMelB) January 4, 2015

This is quite contrary to how their 2014 ended. The two were plagued with split rumors for a good part of last month after the singer was forced to pull out of one of the X Factor UK’s final shows after being rushed to the hospital. Mel later spoke out to deny claims that Stephen physically abused her.

“I’m very good was very polly [SIC] but much better now and for the record my hubby never would lay a hand on me,” the singer wrote in an Instagram post on December 28. “Sorry took so long but any response fuels rumors #lovemyfamily #lovemyfans.”

This is for my fans havin problems with my Twitter will be back soon! I'm very good was very polly but much better now and for the record my hubby never would lay a hand on me sorry took so long but any response fuels rumors #lovemyfamily #lovemyfans A photo posted by @officialmelb on Dec 12, 2014 at 12:41pm PST

Stephen also took to social media to refute any claims. “I don’t usually respond to Twitter msgs but I will respond to comments of hitting my wife which I think are quite disgusting, untrue,” he stated. “Mel was very ill a bunch of doctors helped her get better if fans can’t just relax B4 being negative they r not real fans of @OfficialMelB.”

In a recent interview with our sister publication HELLO! UK, Mel even gushed about Stephen. “I looked right in his eyes and I knew this was the one man for the rest of my life,” she said. “He’s the first man I’ve ever trusted, he’s my rock and he’s the beginning and end of who I am.”