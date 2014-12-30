Celebrity Chef Giada De Laurentiis announces divorce from husband after 11 years of marriage

‘Tis the season for splits?

On Dec. 29, Giada De Laurentiis announced that she and her husband Todd Thompson are divorcing after 11 years of marriage.

The Food Network star took to Facebook to share the news. "After an amicable separation since July, Todd and I have decided to end our marriage," she posted. “Although our decision to separate comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus on the future and overwhelming desire for our family's happiness has given us the strength to move forward on separate, yet always connected paths. Todd and I share a beautiful daughter and a lifetime of great memories that we both treasure more than anything. We are so thankful for our friends and family, and really appreciate the support in this time of change."

Giada, 44, and the fashion designer wed in May 2003. They have a 6-year-old daughter, Jade Marie De Laurentiis-Thompson.