Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello reportedly get engaged in Hawaii

It sure was a happy birthday for Joe Manganiello who turned 38 on Dec. 28 — he seems to have gotten his bride. While spending Christmas in Hawaii with Sofia Vergara, 42, reports say Joe popped the question to his girlfriend of six months.

Joe got his celeb crush



Sofia has been making a splash with a huge sparkler on her left ring finger while lounging poolside with Joe, her son Manolo, and family.

This has been quite a whirlwind romance with the two meeting in May at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Sofia was with her then fiancé Nick Loeb but soon split from him and started heating up with Joe in the summer.

Sofia and Joe met in May at the White House Correspondents' Dinner



In July, for their Hottest Bachelors issue, Joe told People that Sofia was his celeb crush: "She's got the curves, she's got a beautiful face, beautiful hair, just gorgeous." Soon after, Joe and Sofia started dating.

They have been inseparable ever since — spending time with Manolo and loved ones. And now Joe is a bachelor no more. "I've never seen two people so truly in love," a source told E! News who broke the news. "The way they talk to each other, touch each other. It's incredible."

The picture perfect duo have become one of Hollywood's hottest couples



Though neither Joe nor Sofia have confirmed the engagement, the Modern Family star gushed about Joe on his birthday. "Happy happy bday to my love and best friend," she said on Instagram. "To the one that makes me laugh like crazy! have a wonderful year babe!!!"

This will be Sofia's second marriage and Joe's first. But one thing is for sure — how gorgeous will this duo look on their wedding day?