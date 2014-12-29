Sad news for funny man Chris Rock: after 19 years of marriage, the comedian and his wife Malaak Compton-Rock announced they are divorcing. The couple, who married in 1996, have two daughters together, Lola Simone, 12, and Zahra Savannah, 10.

"After much contemplation and 19 years of marriage, Chris and I have decided to go our separate ways," Malaak said in a statement to People Magazine on Sunday. "Being fortunate enough to lead a life of service by working with those most vulnerable makes me well aware of life's blessings, even when faced with difficulties."

The founder of nonprofit styleWorks went on to confirm that her children remain "at the center" of her life and are her top priority.

Chris' attorney, Robert S. Cohen, also confirmed the split in a statemen saying. "Chris Rock has filed for divorce from his wife, Malaak. This is a personal matter and Chris requests privacy as he and Malaak work through this process and focus on their family."