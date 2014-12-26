How celebs like Sofia Vergara, Justin Timberlake, the Kardashians and more spent Christmas

It was a very merry Christmas for Hollywood's royalty. The stars took to social media to wish their fans a happy holiday and to share just how they celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

Sofia Vergara enjoyed a Hawaiian Christmas with her family and boyfriend Joe Manganiello while John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen celebrated in the Maldives.

Feliz Navidad!!! Merry xmass!!!!! Love❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Dec 12, 2014 at 9:01pm PST





Merry Christmas from the Maldives! A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Dec 12, 2014 at 7:26pm PST



Justin Timberlake showed who is boss in the kitchen. Lily Collins also showcased her baking skills by posting her gingerbread men and chocolate chip cupcakes.

Just so y'all know who was doing the baking today... Yeah, buddy! Your boy got it in! Merry Christmas and stuff... A photo posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Dec 12, 2014 at 10:54pm PST

Nothing gets between this girl and her oven. Except maybe some #countrysidechocolatechipcupcakes... A photo posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Dec 12, 2014 at 10:52am PST



Miley Cyrus' boyfriend Patrick Schwarzenegger went matchy-matchy with mom Maria Shriver and his siblings on Twitter. After a night of partying at mom Kris Jenner's house for Christmas Eve, Kourtney Kardashian captured a sweet pic of daughter Penelope, 2, taking a Christmas morning snooze with Aunt Kendall Jenner — also in the same PJs.

Christmas morning was a little much for them...❤️ A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 12, 2014 at 1:52pm PST



Reese Witherspoon was all wrapped up spreading her holiday cheer and playing on The Mindy Project's Wreath Witherspoon, in which Mindy made a wreath full of Reese's pictures.

The Queen of All Media, Oprah, spent the day with her love Stedman and her BFF Gayle King.

Merry Christmas our house to yours! A photo posted by Oprah (@oprah) on Dec 12, 2014 at 12:28pm PST



First Lady Michelle Obama posted a #ThrowbackThursday with an old school picture of what looked like one of her and President Barack Obama's first holidays together. But by far the cutest couple of the day goes to Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan Tatum who dressed up as matching Santas.

Merry Christmas! A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Dec 12, 2014 at 10:22am PST