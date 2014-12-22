Bill, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton hit Broadway to see Sting's musical

Bill and Hillary headed into the theater hand in hand

It was a family affair on the Great White Way for the Clinton clan on Saturday night. Bill and Hillary Clinton with daughter Chelsea and her husband Marc Mezvinsky attended Broadway’s The Last Ship at the Neil Simon Theatre to see Sting.

During his break, Sting posed with the Clinton family backstage

The musician, who composed the score that was inspired by his childhood, joined the cast from December 9 through January 24. He plays Jackie White, a former shipyard foreman in a gritty English town devastated by unemployment.

During intermission, the Clintons joined Sting and wife Trudie backstage for some catching up and photos.

Trudie Styler posed with the group there supporting her husband

On Friday, Chelsea also spent her evening seeing Rose Byrne and James Earl Jones in You Can't Take it With You.



