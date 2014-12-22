Elton John's godson Brooklyn Beckham posts photos of singer's wedding

Longtime partners Sir Elton John and David Furnish felt the love Sunday when they married in front of family and friends at their UK estate. The happy couple encouraged guests to play photographer and post pictures in real time on Instagram by using the hashtag #ShareTheLove.
Victoria and David Beckham’s oldest son Brooklyn joined his family at the affair and didn’t miss any opportunity to update his 13,000 fans throughout the day. “Amazing day with family and special friends,” the 15-year-old captioned one of his pics with his mom. “Congratulations Uncle Elton and Uncle David #ShareTheLove.”
In a few other images, Brooklyn, who is Elton's godson, showed his family’s name cards, the menu, which offered wild mushroom soup with truffle cream, beef short rib and warm chocolate pudding and a long table with rose petals.
Other guests at the wedding, which took place on Elton and David’s ninth anniversary of their civil partnership at their estate outside London near Windsor Castle, included Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian (another of Elton's godsons), Ed Sheeran, Hugh Grant, Lara Stone and Burberry head Christopher Bailey.
Though it was their day, Elton and David even took part in posting pictures with guests, their sons Zachary, who turns 4 on Christmas Day, Elijah, 23 months, and the decor.
It was truly a day for all to #ShareTheLove.